News

Adyen launches Tap to Pay on iPhone in 7 more EU markets

Tuesday 27 May 2025 14:56 CET | News

Adyen has extended its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature to seven European markets, namely Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Iceland, Luxembourg, and Malta.

 

Following these developments, business in these countries will be able to accept contactless payments using only an iPhone and a compatible iOS app. In essence, the expansion allows merchants to process payments without dedicated payment hardware or terminals. 

The feature is compatible with iPhone XS or later models running the latest version of iOS. Customers can use contactless debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, or other digital wallets by holding their payment method near the merchant's iPhone. Transactions are completed using near-field communication (NFC) technology and are encrypted for privacy and security. 

According to representatives from Adyen, the update reflects a broader push to streamline in-person payments, especially in retail environments. They noted that the solution is intended to support mobility, speed, and security in physical retail locations. The feature is designed to be implemented quickly and requires minimal setup, enabling businesses to scale their payment infrastructure without investing in additional hardware.

 

Adoption by retailers 

Retailers such as Suitsupply, an international menswear brand, have already integrated the feature across all available markets. The company has reportedly equipped thousands of its in-store advisors with iPhones configured to accept payments directly. Representatives from Suitsupply indicated that the solution has contributed to operational flexibility and a smoother checkout experience. 

The Tap to Pay feature uses built-in security functions of the iPhone to protect customer data. Apple does not store card numbers or transaction details on devices or servers, which contributes to maintaining user privacy. 

This roll-out is part of Adyen's continued focus on expanding its payment capabilities across different geographies, particularly in enabling contactless and hardware-free payment methods for in-person transactions.

For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Keywords: mobile payments, Tap-to-Pay, contactless payments, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Adyen
Countries: Belgium, Croatia (Hrvatska), Cyprus, Denmark, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta
Adyen

Industry Events

