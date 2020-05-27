Sections
News

ADDI raises USD 15 mln in funding round

Wednesday 27 May 2020 13:45 CET | News

Colombia-based loaning startup ADDI has received a capital injection of USD 15 million in an investment round led by Quona Capital.

The loaning startup launched operations in 2018 and with its latest round, ADDI has amassed nearly USD 32 million in funding. According to Contxto, the Colombian fintech will make an international leap into both Brazil and Mexico by the end of 2020.

Another share of the funds will be used to improve its loaning platform and boost its capacity. ADDI will also offer its customers support programs considering the pandemic crisis.


More: Link


Keywords: fintech, ADDI, Quona Capital, loaning, startup, Brazil, Mexico
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Colombia
Industry Events

