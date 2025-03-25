Subscribe
News

ACI Worldwide expands technology collaboration with Co-op

Tuesday 25 March 2025 13:56 CET | News

Global payments technology provider ACI Worldwide has expanded its strategic partnership with UK convenience retailer Co-op to further support its development. 

Through this agreement, Co-op is set to continue to leverage the full stack of solutions provided by ACI’s Payments Orchestration Platform, including in-store, online and mobile payment processing, end-to-end payments, and fraud management. Currently, the convenience retailer operates around 2400 stores in towns, villages, and cities across the UK.

By having ACI Worldwide as a strategic technology partner, Co-op was able to roll out several payment initiatives in recent years. Among them, the company started leveraging ACI’s point-to-point encryption tokenization technology to maintain the security of its payment data. Additionally, in 2024, Co-op transferred its stack of payments and fraud prevention software into ACI’s multi-tenant cloud platform hosted in Microsoft Azure. With this migration, the company increased scalability, as well as added security and advanced data protection.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from ACI Worldwide mentioned that, with its technology, Co-op is set to be able to continue to scale and launch additional projects while also solidifying its position as a retailer in the UK. At the same time, Co-op underlined its commitment to further optimising its solutions, intending to work with ACI Worldwide to offer payment security, choice, and convenience.

Latest news from ACI Worldwide

The extension of its technology partnership with Co-op follows ACI Worldwide’s collaboration with Ingo Payments, with the two companies teaming up to scale digital disbursement capabilities. With this move, ACI Worldwide launched ACI Speedpay Digital Disbursements, a feature within the ACI Speedpay platform developed to support digital fund transfers for businesses, falling in line with evolving consumer payment preferences and regulatory developments. Additionally, ACI and Ingo Payments planned to equip businesses with flexible integration options for digital disbursements. Firms were set to be able to access Embedded Payment solutions and fully hosted, SaaS-based disbursement platforms.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


