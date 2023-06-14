Accrue Savings partners with CheapOair

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the cooperation seeks to enable Americans to save up to explore the world while also avoiding unnecessary debt.
Accrue provides a unique payment solution that helps incentivise customers to save up for their trips by offering cash rewards along the way. What is more, travellers are enabled to expedite their savings goals by inviting friends and family to contribute to their Accrue Savings account.
Accrue Savings Founder & CEO, Michael Hershfield stated that research shows one in five people to have gone into debt due to a vacation, and having this knowledge as its basis, the company aims to make travel increasingly inclusive, looking to ensure that planning a vacation does not compromise one’s financial health. Per their statement, CheapOair recognises that multiple payment options should be available to everyone as they book their upcoming vacation/experience, and as the companies share this vision, Accrue Savings is looking forward to having CheapOair as its first travel partner.
The announcement further highlights that among those who are actively planning a trip, 82% are setting funds aside for their upcoming adventure, with their savings journey typically starting at least four months prior to their purchase. Following the addition of this new payment offering, CheapOair travellers are provided with a starting point for their savings while also being enabled to earn cash rewards toward their goal.
Commenting on this, Andrew Stein, VP of Partnerships at CheapOair advised that the partnership with Accrue helps revolutionise how Americans save for travel, making it an increasingly inclusive and enjoyable experience and offering travellers the opportunity to save up to embark on their journey without having their budget compromised. The spokesperson further added that Accrue’s crowdfunding tool lets travellers invite loved ones to contribute to their savings account, thus turning travel into a ‘shared endeavour’.
