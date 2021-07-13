|
ABA Bank partners Thunes

Tuesday 13 July 2021 12:27 CET | News

Thunes, a payments network, has partnered with ABA Bank, enabling Cambodians overseas to send money back home from around the world.

Previously, customers making international money transfers to Cambodia had to pay high fees averaging close to 12% on a USD 200 transfer and wait several days for the funds to reach their recipient. Now, powered by Thunes’ global network, Cambodians living, working, and studying overseas can send money back home instantly and at more competitive rates.

Moreover, locals and expats in Cambodia will also be able to receive real time bank account transfers from Thunes’ extensive network of sending partners, in addition to cash payouts already made available through Thunes.


