News

802 Credit Union selects Velera for debit and credit card processing

Thursday 1 May 2025 14:20 CET | News

US-based 802 Credit Union (802CU) has partnered with Velera, with the latter offering debit and credit card processing support. 

Before this announcement, 802CU focused on finding a partner with a solid technology stack, fraud prevention capabilities, and integration features that enable a simplified and optimal member experience. After meeting with multiple potential collaborators, 802CU decided to move forward with selecting Velera. The company is set to begin offering debit card processing support to 802CU in September 2025 and credit card processing services in March 2026.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Velera mentioned their company’s commitment to working together with 802CU’s team to provide products and services that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of members. Formed in 2020, 802CU now offers its services to over 37,000 members at nine branch locations across the US. Additionally, the credit union aims to deliver local, personalised services that can assist the development of its members and the community.

Besides teaming up with 802CU, Velera also started working with BrightStar Credit Union to deliver card processing solutions and an optimised client experience for members. The two companies were expected to provide secure card processing solutions for businesses and customers while also facilitating an augmented cardholder experience for employees and members.

Latest news from Velera

At the beginning of April 2025, Velera rolled out a tiered Risk Mitigation Service Model to support credit unions in fighting fraud. The company’s solution was intended to equip credit unions with personalised offerings that accommodate their individual needs and preferences. Also, the model was launched as a response to the escalation in fraud and risk concerns in the digital landscape, as phishing scams and consumer-engaged fraud brought substantial challenges for financial institutions. Additionally, the Risk Mitigation Service Model included three tiers, such as Essential, Premier, and Enhanced, with each of them building upon the capabilities of the previous one.

