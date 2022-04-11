|
ZoodPay partners with Network International to enable BNPL solutions in Jordan

Monday 11 April 2022 11:31 CET | News

Super app focusing on lending in MENA emerging markets, ZoodPay, has partnered with enabler of digital commerce across the region, Network International, to provide BNPL solutions for merchants in Jordan.

The collaboration will allow offline shoppers to pay in four monthly installments for their online purchases, without any fees and commissions, as ZoodPay becomes Jordan’s first exclusive Buy Now, Pay Later solution provider. 

The new partnership will provide mutual advantages for the companies. Merchants already using Network’s POS terminals will receive an automatic service upgrade to ZoodPay, once the solution becomes available in the country during Q2 of 2022, while customers opting for the BNPL service will benefit from a seamless e-shopping experience, through the ZoodPay app. They can also apply for a credit limit and receive instant approval to start shopping and can choose to pay for their in-store purchases via QR codes. 

Headquartered in Switzerland, ZoodPay focuses its BNPL business in the Middle East and Central Asia, providing shopping solutions for Jordan, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Kazakhstan. It recently completed a Series B funding round of USD 38 million and is committed to expand in the region, stimulating local and cross-border ecommerce. 

Keywords: BNPL, ecommerce, QR payments, QR code, instalment payments, POS, cross-border ecommerce, funding, partnership
Categories: Online Payments
Companies: ZoodPay
Countries: Jordan
