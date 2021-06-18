|
ZoidPay launches retail cryptocurrency payments platform

Friday 18 June 2021 14:23 CET | News

ZoidPay, a Cyprus-based payments company, has announced the launch of a platform on which consumers can shop at retailers around the world, such as Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba, using digital assets.

ZoidPay aims to answer the demand for cryptocurrency payments acceptance by leveraging its ecommerce solution to bring crypto retail spending into the mainstream, and increase adoption in the process. According to the company, users can enjoy benefits such as crypto cashback, lending, and global marketplace access, among others.

The next development from ZoidPay will be the launch of a Google Chrome extension and a marketplace. This will enable users to buy items from retailers around the world with their cryptocurrencies by connecting their existing wallet.

Furthermore, brick and mortar shops can accept crypto payments by downloading the ZoidPay Wallet, which converts any smartphone into a POS.

The ZoidPay platform will allow users to connect to the Chrome extension with any wallet, enabling the integration with the extension and the marketplace.


More: Link


Keywords: retail, cryptocurrency, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
