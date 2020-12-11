|
Zip to enable SMEs to Buy Now, Pay Later for Facebook Australia ads

Australia-based BNPL company Zip has signed a deal with Facebook to allow SMEs companies to use its payment service for advertising on its platform.

According to Reuters, the functionality is currently being tested, and will be offered to Australian companies in stages. The initiative comes to help SMEs owners capitalise on recent growth in the ecommerce sector, as Zip's business service enables them to pay everyday expenses without interest.

Moreover, the Facebook partnership marks the second major tie-up for Zip, which launched in August 2020 with eBay, broadening the accelerating BNPL model of offering interest-free shopping loans almost instantly.

Zip is a leading player in the digital retail finance and payments industry, offering point-of-sale credit and digital payment solutions. The company is focused on offering transparent, responsible, and fairly priced solutions to consumer’s and SME’s.


