Zip to enable SMEs to Buy Now, Pay Later for Facebook Australia ads

According to Reuters, the functionality is currently being tested, and will be offered to Australian companies in stages. The initiative comes to help SMEs owners capitalise on recent growth in the ecommerce sector, as Zip's business service enables them to pay everyday expenses without interest.
Moreover, the Facebook partnership marks the second major tie-up for Zip, which launched in August 2020 with eBay, broadening the accelerating BNPL model of offering interest-free shopping loans almost instantly.
Zip is a leading player in the digital retail finance and payments industry, offering point-of-sale credit and digital payment solutions. The company is focused on offering transparent, responsible, and fairly priced solutions to consumer’s and SME’s.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions