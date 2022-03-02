Zeller raises AUD 100 mln in Series B

Australia-based neobank for SMEs Zeller has raised another AUD 100 million in Series B funding round, doubling its valuation to more than AUD 1 billion (approximately USD 72 million).
The funding round was led by Headline and benefitted from the participation of Hostplus, Square Peg, Spark Capital, and Addition.
Founded in 2020 by a former head from Square, Zeller has boosted its business volumes, integrating over 10,000 Australian businesses in the past eight months. The company offers SMEs a fully integrated and centralised alternatives that include EFTPOS terminals. Aside from its POS terminals, Zeller also provides quick customer support, as opposed to traditional banks, and accepts online payments through integrations with website and ecommerce platforms.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions