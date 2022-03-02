|
Zeller raises AUD 100 mln in Series B

Thursday 3 March 2022 13:18 CET | News

Australia-based neobank for SMEs Zeller has raised another AUD 100 million in Series B funding round, doubling its valuation to more than AUD 1 billion (approximately USD 72 million).

 The funding round was led by Headline and benefitted from the participation of Hostplus, Square Peg, Spark Capital, and Addition.

Founded in 2020 by a former head from Square, Zeller has boosted its business volumes, integrating over 10,000 Australian businesses in the past eight months. The company offers SMEs a fully integrated and centralised alternatives that include EFTPOS terminals. Aside from its POS terminals, Zeller also provides quick customer support, as opposed to traditional banks, and accepts online payments through integrations with website and ecommerce platforms. 

The Series B funding will be used to extend payment acceptance beyond Zeller Terminal to online payments and invoicing via New Zealand-based public technology company Xero.

