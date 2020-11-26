|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Yoba Smart Money partners with Nets for its new SMEs payment solution

Thursday 26 November 2020 14:44 CET | News

Luxembourg-based technology company Yoba Smart Money has chosen Nets as its partner to offer a new payment and liquidity solution for SMEs.

According to the press release, Yoba will offer SMEs a smarter way to pay their business costs through the convenience and speed of a credit card while leveraging the latest technology to provide flexible, on-demand liquidity, together with leading cost management tools.

Furthermore, under a new agreement, Nets will provide a full-scale solution incorporating a corporate credit and debit card solution that leverages its digitised services, enterprise card management tools, and security. 

Yoba’s offering, which is subject to regulatory approval, is planned to launch in 2021 in Luxembourg, followed by other European markets.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Yoba Smart Money, Nets, business partnership, payment and liquidity solution, SMEs, credit cards, debit cards, online payments, Luxembourg
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Luxembourg
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like