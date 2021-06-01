|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Yapel offers cross-border payments service through Wise

Thursday 24 June 2021 14:57 CET | News

Neobanking platform Yapeal has started offering cross-border mone y transfers to its clients through Wise.

The costs for carrying out transactions are quite affordable and transparent. There’s only a 0.35% convenience fee and a transaction fee of 0.4 to 1.3% for using Wise. Rates vary based on the destination. There are no exchange rate surcharges and the exchange rate being used is visible.

Yapeal provides a digital banking service including as full Swiss current account, debit/credit cards, Forex, payments/transfers, and more.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: neobanks, cross-border payments, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like