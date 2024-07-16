Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

XTransfer receives payment licence from MAS

Tuesday 16 July 2024 13:45 CET | News

XTransfer has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a Major Payment Institution Licence.

 

This licence allows XTransfer to offer various services including account issuance, domestic and cross-border money transfers, and e-money issuance. Following the MPI licence approval, XTransfer plans to launch comprehensive e-business wallet services in Singapore. These services aim to facilitate account opening, enable convenient top-up options, offer currency exchange services, and streamline cross-border fund collection and payment solutions designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in global trade. 

Officials from XTransfer talked about Singapore's strategic geographic advantage and status as an international financial and trade hub. The company's immediate priority is deploying localised solutions for Singaporean SMEs, followed by an extension of services across Southeast Asia.

 

XTransfer has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a Major Payment Institution Licence.

 

More information about XTransfer 

Established in 2017, XTransfer focuses on leveraging technology to connect large financial institutions with SMEs globally, providing secure, compliant, and cost-effective cross-border trade payment and fund collection solutions. With over 450,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer is well-known in China and expanded internationally earlier this year. 

Headquartered in Shanghai, the company operates branches in multiple countries including Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and now Singapore. The company has secured local payment licences in several key markets and continues to improve its global multi-currency clearing network and anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure to support SMEs worldwide. 

XTransfer also completed its Series D financing in September 2021, achieving unicorn status with a diverse group of international investors supporting its growth. 

In June 2024, XTransfer partnered with Banking Circle, a payments bank headquartered in Luxembourg. The partnership intended to enhance cross-border payment capabilities for businesses, particularly focusing on Chinese suppliers with markets in Europe and the Middle East. The collaboration between XTransfer and Banking Circle was driven by a shared commitment to reducing the cost and processing time associated with global trade payments.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: MPI licence, financial services, cross-border payments, e-money
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Monetary Authority of Singapore, XTransfer
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Monetary Authority of Singapore

|

XTransfer

|
Discover all the Company news on Monetary Authority of Singapore and other articles related to Monetary Authority of Singapore in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like