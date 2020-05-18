Sections
News

Xsolla taps Wirecard for its payment suite

Monday 18 May 2020 11:49 CET | News

Wirecard, a Germany-based digital financial tech company, has announced Xsolla, a video game business engine, as a new client for digital payments in Europe. 

Wirecard will complement Xsolla’s card payments offerings, so that gamers continue to have their payment options available in their territories.

Xsolla provides game developers and publishers with a suite of tools and services to operate and sell games globally. According to the official press release, with credit card payments now powered by Wirecard, Xsolla’s clients will be able to expand the coverage by accepting more payments globally and connecting to more local gamers.

Wirecard concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, POS). 


