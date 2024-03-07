Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Xsolla introduces a new payment option for the Japanese market

Thursday 7 March 2024 13:51 CET | News

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has launched Pay with PayPay for its global partners and video game players in Japan. 

According to the official announcement, Xsolla seeks to innovate gaming payment solutions to help mobile, PC, cloud, and web-based video game developers grow their audience and meet the needs of players around the globe. By offering this additional payment method at checkout, game developers worldwide can expand their reach into the Japanese market and meet the evolving needs of their players.

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has launched Pay with PayPay for its global partners and video game players in Japan.

With 58 million users, PayPay is a Japanese mobile payment app, accepted both online and at physical retailers across the country. Based on a 2022 study by Rakuten Insight, around 55% of shoppers in Japan prefer using PayPay, which holds a 45% market share in the QR code payment sector. Users create an account in the mobile app and connect a bank account or credit card to pay for everyday purchases. " 

Officials from Xsolla stated that allowing its global partners to reach a new audience and offer another payment option to their players is a key factor. This partnership is set to give its partners increased coverage for their players in Japan and allow them to tap into different payment techs. 

About Xsolla  

Based in the US, Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. The company seeks to help game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetise their games globally and across multiple platforms.  

As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetisation to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide.  

Xsolla Payments simplifies the checkout journey with a multi-platform UI, compatibility with popular mobile wallets, and access to more than 700 payment methods and more than 130 currencies in over 200 regions. Its PayRank technology automatically surfaces and ranks the payment methods most relevant for each customer, like PayPay.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payment methods, online payments, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: PayPay, Xsolla
Countries: Japan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

PayPay

|

Xsolla

|
Discover all the Company news on PayPay and other articles related to PayPay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like