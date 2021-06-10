|
xpate launches new payment gateway

Thursday 10 June 2021 15:05 CET | News

UK-based payments platform provider xpate has announced the launch of its new payment gateway, xpate Links.

xpate Links aims to remove operational burdens for acquirers with its end-to-end handling of the payment processing software management, technical support, fraud control, and execution of the entire dispute cycle, including managing the acquirer’s merchant disputes. As such, acquirers can outsource these processes to xpate Links.

According to the press release, the unified solution has been launched to meet the growing demand from acquirers requiring end-to-end fraud control, dispute management, and reporting. The white-label turnkey payment gateway solution, which can be integrated directly with the acquirer’s processor and its incident management system, offers global online omnichannel payment card acceptance, including Mastercard and Visa card processing.


