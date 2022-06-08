Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Ximedes acquires Ginger

Wednesday 8 June 2022 09:22 CET | News

Netherlands-based fintech Ximedes has bought online payment platform provider Ginger to consolidate its position in the European fintech space.

Ximedes builds bespoke software, focusing on Open Banking and Open Public Transport systems. With its fintech proposition, Ximedes helps banks to build new services that are on par with the offering of fintech players.

The acquisition of Ginger fits right into this strategy. Ginger has been providing online payment solutions since 2014, enabling banks and fintechs to help their merchants accept payments. Ginger has established a clientele of banks and fintechs in Western Europe, and together with Ximedes, it plans to expand further across Europe.

Ginger is a payments company trusted by tier-1 banks and acquirers, with clients like EMS (a Fiserv and ABN AMRO company) and Rabobank. Ginger offers, among others, the tech component of a white label PSP making sure that banks can become PSPs themselves. While leaving the handling of the money to the banks, Ginger does not compete with its clients.

This acquisition strengthens Ximedes' ability to deliver end-to-end solutions to financial institutions (FIs) by combining a SaaS-based payment solution with its existing software development capabilities. The deal comes as ecommerce transaction volumes continue their growth following global lockdowns, placing more pressure on FIs to deliver a better customer experience through integrated payment solutions, according to the press release.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, ecommerce, SaaS, fintech, Open Banking, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Ginger, Ximedes
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Ginger

|

Ximedes

|
Discover all the Company news on Ginger and other articles related to Ginger in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like