Ximedes acquires Ginger

Ximedes builds bespoke software, focusing on Open Banking and Open Public Transport systems. With its fintech proposition, Ximedes helps banks to build new services that are on par with the offering of fintech players.
The acquisition of Ginger fits right into this strategy. Ginger has been providing online payment solutions since 2014, enabling banks and fintechs to help their merchants accept payments. Ginger has established a clientele of banks and fintechs in Western Europe, and together with Ximedes, it plans to expand further across Europe.
Ginger is a payments company trusted by tier-1 banks and acquirers, with clients like EMS (a Fiserv and ABN AMRO company) and Rabobank. Ginger offers, among others, the tech component of a white label PSP making sure that banks can become PSPs themselves. While leaving the handling of the money to the banks, Ginger does not compete with its clients.
This acquisition strengthens Ximedes' ability to deliver end-to-end solutions to financial institutions (FIs) by combining a SaaS-based payment solution with its existing software development capabilities. The deal comes as ecommerce transaction volumes continue their growth following global lockdowns, placing more pressure on FIs to deliver a better customer experience through integrated payment solutions, according to the press release.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions