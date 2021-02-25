|
Xendit, FDFC partner to offer BNPL solution for merchants in the Philippines

Friday 26 February 2021 08:40 CET | News

Indonesia-based payment solutions provider Xendit and FDFC, the fintech behind the BillEase app, have partnered to launch their joint buy-now-pay-later solution to help merchants offer instalment payments in the Philippines.

Xendit, which allows merchants to accept payments online, can now enable merchants to provide the BillEase instalment option at checkout through a single integration. By offering BillEase at checkout, merchants can give their customers the option to split the cost of their purchases into instalments either monthly or bi-weekly. Purchases can be paid over a period of three, six, nine, or 12 months.

Xendit is a Y Combinator-backed financial technology company that enables businesses to accept and send payments across multiple channels. The company allows merchants to accept payments on various channels, from debit and credit cards, online banking through direct debit, e-wallets, to over-the-counter outlets, and online instalments.


