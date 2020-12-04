|
Wplay teams up with Nuvei to boost its payment methods service

Colombia-based online gaming operator Wplay has teamed up with Nuvei, a Canada-based PSP, to boost its payment methods offering.

Nuvei will provide the acquisition platform and technology to power Wplay’s payment activities. Via the agreement, Wplay has incorporated Cashier, Nuvei’s hosted payment page, which provides access to over 450 alternative methods of payment and offers the most popular payment methods to local players. The integration also enables Wplay to benefit from value-added services such as fraud prevention and risk management solutions.

Nuvei’s Cashier is designed to handle high volumes of international payments while maintaining regulatory compliance. It provides a localised interface and is integrated with nearly 150 currencies and hundreds of local payment methods.


Keywords: Nuvei, Wplay, partnership, Colombia, LATAM, payment service provider, alternative payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Colombia
