WorldRemit delivers USD bank transfers to Nigeria in time for Christmas

According to the press release, the initiative comes as 30% of those who responded to a WorldRemit survey stated that they will not be travelling to visit family and friends due to pandemic-related travel concerns. Therefore, the ability to transfer money to USD denominated bank accounts in Nigeria offers greater flexibility and payment options for those sending money transfers to support those back home during the festive season instead of visiting in person.
Moreover, in responding to changes in the Central Bank of Nigeria remittance policy, WorldRemit was the first company to make it possible to send money from countries including the UK and the US to Nigeria for cash pickup in USD, and is now facilitating bank transfers to offer greater convenience for senders and recipients.
WorldRemit also recently launched a Transfer Tracker App which allows recipients of money transfers to track their funds. The app is free to download through the Google Play store in a number of countries including Nigeria. Overall, the cross-border payments company continues to create opportunities for customers to support their family and friends across the world.
