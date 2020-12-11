|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Worldpay from FIS launches token management service

Friday 11 December 2020 12:58 CET | News

Worldpay from FIS has launched its token management service, offering online merchants and partners access to the Visa Token Service.

The service provides access to Visa’s tokenisation capabilities, which aim to reduce the risk of data theft and enhance card not present authorisation rates.

FIS will also enable Click to Pay with Visa, mitigating the need for shoppers to repeatedly enter their card’s information at checkout. Worldpay will provide Click to Pay with Visa to its network of merchants, regardless of the merchants’ acquiring relationship.

Worldpay’s token management service is available to organisations globally through a single integration, which can handle both Worldpay and Visa payment tokens.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Worldpay, FIS, Visa, product launch, tokanization, merchants
Categories: Securing Transactions | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like