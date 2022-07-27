Subscribe
Worldpay expands its merchant business to South Korea

Wednesday 27 July 2022 14:37 CET | News

Worldpay from fintech FIS has announced its expansion to South Korea as it now delivers advanced payment technology solutions to global merchants.

Worldpay has partnered with South Korea-based TossPayments, a local merchant services platform that allows merchants to accept payments online and manage their business finances on a single platform, offering access to domestic credit/ debit card services in the country.

The new partnership will enable Worldpay to deliver its payment services to global merchants looking to expand in South Korea, following the company’s strategic plan to enhance its presence globally. Worldpay has previously entered three new markets in 2021 - South Africa, Nigeria, and Malaysia. 

Through the Worldpay product portfolio, the company processes over USD 2 trillion in transactions per year across more than 100 countries in various payment types and currencies. Headquartered in the US, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Keywords: partnership, online payments, expansion, merchant, merchants, credit card, debit card, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: FIS, Worldpay
Countries: Korea, Republic of
