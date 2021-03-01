|
Worldline, TJ Morris extend partnership to boost transaction times

Monday 1 March 2021

Worldline has extended its partnership with TJ Morris in a bid to boost transaction times.

Worldline’s payment solution is addressing TJ Morris’ payment needs, and they are set to become one of the first Lane/3000 customers in the UK. The Lane/3000 PIN pad will manage the company’s daily transactions, aiming to boost the speed of payments made at the tills and reduce waiting times. Worldline provides TJ Morris with these services through Ingenico, which has been part of Worldline since October 2020.

With multilane functionality, TJ Morris will now have several payment options while boosting contactless payment through a dedicated card reader zone. Lane/3000 works in unison with Worldline’s supporting service platforms, covering fleet management to payment application updates and merchant business services such as reporting and e-receipt management.


