Worldline, TJ Morris extend partnership to boost transaction times

Worldline’s payment solution is addressing TJ Morris’ payment needs, and they are set to become one of the first Lane/3000 customers in the UK. The Lane/3000 PIN pad will manage the company’s daily transactions, aiming to boost the speed of payments made at the tills and reduce waiting times. Worldline provides TJ Morris with these services through Ingenico, which has been part of Worldline since October 2020.
With multilane functionality, TJ Morris will now have several payment options while boosting contactless payment through a dedicated card reader zone. Lane/3000 works in unison with Worldline’s supporting service platforms, covering fleet management to payment application updates and merchant business services such as reporting and e-receipt management.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions