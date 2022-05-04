|
News

Worldline partners with MYRA to enhance payment experience in hospitality sector

Wednesday 4 May 2022 08:01 CET | News

France-based payment service company Worldline has partnered with MYRA, one of the main providers of self-check-in solutions for both online and offline, to develop a new customer payment solution customised to the hospitality sector.

The new solution will be implemented through a pilot project with the participation of the Leonardo Hotels international chain, counting for over two hundred buildings in 90 countries worldwide. The main reason behind MYRA’s collaboration with Worldline is to ensure that customers will only have to interact with a single self-service payment station and deal with one solution provider only. 

The feature enables hoteliers to boost their existing pay at the desk and online payment offerings with the latest self-service offering service, delivering a seamless, integrated payment experience for all guests. 

The Worldline acquiring services will cover all hospitality payment needs, including omnichannel use cases, top-ups, allowing walk-in guests to check in and, therefore, helping them achieve an enhanced guest payment experience. 

Industry Events

