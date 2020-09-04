Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Worldline closes acquisition of GoPay

Monday 7 September 2020 14:51 CET | News

Payment and transaction services provider Worldline has announced it has completed the acquisition of a 53% majority stake in online payment collection platform GoPay.

GoPay, based in the Czech Republic, is an online collecting payment services provider for small and medium sized businesses (SMB). Having generated c. EUR 7 million revenue in 2019 and OMDA of c. EUR 2 million, GoPay currently employs 45 employees and manages online payments for c. 10,000 e-shops in the Czech Republic, with presence in Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary.

GoPay’s value proposition is based on a high quality payment collecting engine, fit for the needs of small businesses and offering an extensive range of local payment means. With this acquisition, Worldline enhances its local expertise in digital go-to-market, and strengthens its market position in the Czech Republic and its partnership with Komercni Banka. GoPay is expected to contribute to reinforce the financial profile of Worldline’s Merchant Services division. 

In 2022, Worldline has a right to acquire the remaining 47% of GoPay share capital.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Worldline, GoPay, payment collection, Czech Republic, Poland, CEE, Central and Eastern Europe, online payments, acquisition, e-shop, Komercni Banka, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Czech Republic
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like