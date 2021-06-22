Worldline, Cendyn partner to include digital payment solutions in automated guest communications

The combination of Worldline’s Saferpay solution and Cendyn’s CRM engine enables digital payments for hotels and guests. Cendyn’s CRM solutions interface with PMS systems and can apply automated payment terms, in line with predefined customer segments, booking codes, rates, and more.
The transactions are processed according to PSD2 regulations, and aims to avoid error prone manual tasks. Furthermore, hotels can tailor their payment policies to booking channels and guest characteristics.
The payment link embedded into the email confirmation will guide the guest to the Saferpay payment site. After choosing their preferred payment method, guests can enter their payment card data. Saferpay then automatically sends the transaction status to Cendyn’s CRM and confirms the payment to the guest by email. The same mechanism enables hotels to collect credit card information from the guests before their arrival and have this data ready for payment at check-out or as a fall-back in case of no-shows.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions