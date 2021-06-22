|
Worldline, Cendyn partner to include digital payment solutions in automated guest communications

Tuesday 22 June 2021 15:48 CET | News

Worldline has announced a collaboration with Cendyn, a US-based cloud software provider for the hospitality industry, to include digital payment solutions in automated guest communications.

The combination of Worldline’s Saferpay solution and Cendyn’s CRM engine enables digital payments for hotels and guests. Cendyn’s CRM solutions interface with PMS systems and can apply automated payment terms, in line with predefined customer segments, booking codes, rates, and more.

The transactions are processed according to PSD2 regulations, and aims to avoid error prone manual tasks. Furthermore, hotels can tailor their payment policies to booking channels and guest characteristics.

The payment link embedded into the email confirmation will guide the guest to the Saferpay payment site. After choosing their preferred payment method, guests can enter their payment card data. Saferpay then automatically sends the transaction status to Cendyn’s CRM and confirms the payment to the guest by email. The same mechanism enables hotels to collect credit card information from the guests before their arrival and have this data ready for payment at check-out or as a fall-back in case of no-shows.


