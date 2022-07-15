Subscribe
Worldline and Casio partner to simplify card acceptance in Japan

Friday 15 July 2022 10:53 CET | News

Global fintech for payment services Worldline has entered a strategic partnership with Casio Computer to facilitate card payments and cashless shopping in Japan.

The collaboration between the two companies aims to revive a rather old and poorly digitised payment acceptance ecosystem in the country and includes Vesca, a local provider of payment solutions and network service provider (NSP). The alliance is targeted to mass market and SME merchants across Japan.

Worldline will provide processing and will leverage the footprint, scale, and technology of its payment processing facilities, while Casio is a front-end solution for merchants, specialised in the cash register market in Japan. 

The partnership will boost credit card acceptance in the country, while merchants will benefit from fast onboarding and competitive costs. Together, the companies will successfully address the challenges posed by the Japanese payments ecosystem when it comes to card payments, while boosting digitalisation and shifting from a cash-based economy to modern, digital payment methods.

