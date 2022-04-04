WooCommerce offers Mollie Payments in the UK

Mollie Payments for WooCommerce provides customers supports businesses with UK and global payment methods such as debit and credit cards, PayPal, and Apple Pay, as well as more than 20 local payment methods including iDEAL, Sofort, and Bancontact. All of them can be toggled on and off in the Mollie dashboard.
British ecommerce SMEs expanding into Europe risk making a misstep if they can’t accept the payment types European customers favour, according to the press release. Mollie can facilitate them with market knowledge, local payment methods, and local integrations, such as bookkeeping software. The fully bespoke checkout system enables payments, helping users increase conversion rates.
WooCommerce research shows that 56% of UK merchants have added multiple or new payment gateways to offer their customers more options and checkout experiences. Sellers should be implementing the preferred payment methods in the countries they’re hoping to gain traction in. Mollie’s personalised dashboard allows access to real-time data and insights at any time, with flexible pay-outs to ensure businesses maintain cash flow. The WooCommerce plug-in is already available to Mollie’s Dutch, French, and German customers.
