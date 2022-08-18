Subscribe
News

Wirex launches SEPA payments as top-up methods

Thursday 18 August 2022 12:55 CET | News

UK-based digital payment platform Wirex has facilitated users to top-up and withdraw from their accounts with the addition of SEPA Instant and Faster Payments.

 

The launch allows Customers in the UK and EEA to transfer GBP and EUR more easily between their Wirex and bank accounts, augmenting top-ups and withdrawals.

With even more ways to transfer funds in, users can instantly begin buying, holding, exchanging, or selling multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies from within the Wirex app. Alternatively, they can then spend these currencies in everyday life at over 80 million locations globally using the Wirex Mastercard.

SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) is a popular method for bank transfers and will provide an easy on/off-ramp for UK and EEA Wirex users to move EUR directly between Wirex and their bank account. Every user activating a Euro wallet within the Wirex app can access a unique IBAN and BIC for transferring from their bank account to Wirex, as well as send Euros to compatible bank accounts.

Partnership with Modulr

Wirex’s mission has been to enable everyone to access the benefits of crypto and giving their 5 million customers complete control over managing their funds is an important part of that. Wirex have partnered with digital payment infrastructure provider, Modulr, to introduce popular deposit and withdrawal methods, SEPA and Faster Payments, to their UK and EEA users. In addition to the debit/credit card top-up method already offered, this will give customers more flexibility to choose how they wish to transfer funds in and out of their Wirex account, instantly and at no cost.

Faster Payments allow UK users to instantly send and receive GBP to/from their Wirex and bank accounts. A top-up method rarely offered by competitors, users will get their own unique sort code and account number from Wirex, and can benefit from high transaction limits and zero fees.

More information about Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world’s first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

With over 5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy, and exchange multiple currencies instantly at live rates on one centralised mobile app. Crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 80 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.


