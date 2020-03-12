Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Wirecard, Klarna reveal joint payment solution

Thursday 12 March 2020 14:12 CET | News

Wirecard and Klarna have announced the launch of a new joint payment solution for merchants. 

All three Klarna shopping methods, Pay Now, Pay Later, and Klarna Financing, can now be embedded into merchants’ checkout via a single integration through the Wirecard digital financial commerce platform. The reason for this is to boost average order value, conversions, and hence fuel growth for merchants. 

Wirecard ensures that Klarna is integrated easily into the merchants’ checkout page as a payment option and also processes all subsequent payments made via Klarna. Merchants that take advantage of the all-in-one-integration will be able to offer consumers the full range of Klarna payment methods in nine countries. These include Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, and the UK. More regions such as the US and Australia are planned to be included in 2020. In addition, Wirecard and Klarna cover the merchant and consumer risk respectively, meaning that the payments are guaranteed. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Wirecard, Klarna, launch, payment, merchants, digital financial technology, checkout, financial commerce, risks
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like