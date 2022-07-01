Subscribe
WireBarley partners Visa to expand cross-border payments

Friday 1 July 2022 13:23 CET | News

Payment solution provider WireBarley has partnered Visa to expand its overseas remittance-focused service to a cross-border payment solution that targets the global market.

Established in 2016, WireBarley has expanded its presence among immigrants and students living abroad with its online remittance service. The 'WireBarley Global Card,' partnered with Visa, allows customers to pre-load the Wallet by exchanging foreign currencies of choice from 12 countries WireBarley Wallet offers.

Once the Wallet is loaded, customers can make online and offline payments with pre-loaded currencies at global merchants that accept Visa card. The card service offers one of the lowest exchange rates in the industry and waives overseas transaction fees.

WireBarley mobile application provides all services needed for 'WireBarley Global Card' from the card application, pre-load, and currency exchange.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, remittance, cross-border payments, virtual card, mobile money
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Visa, WireBarley
Countries: World
