|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Western Union to acquire a minority stake in Saudi Digital Payments Company

Monday 23 November 2020 15:20 CET | News

Western Union has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in Saudi Digital Payments Company, or stc pay, a fully owned subsidiary of Saudi Telecom Company. 

According to the terms of the transaction, Western Union will invest up to USD 200 million for up to 15% ownership of stc pay. In conjunction with the investment, the companies extended the terms of their commercial relationship.

Western Union currently partners with stc pay, providing money transfer services that allow stc pay’s users to send money from its app worldwide in 130+ currencies through Western Union’s global network of accounts, wallets, cards and retail.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to receiving all regulatory approvals.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, Western Union, stc pay, digital wallet, cross-border payments, remittance
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Saudi Arabia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like