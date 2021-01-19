|
Western Union money transfer services soon available at Walmart

Wednesday 20 January 2021 07:34 CET | News

Walmart and Western Union have announced a new agreement that will enable Western Union money transfer services at Walmart locations across the US. 

The services will include domestic and international money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Services will be offered at more than 4,700 Walmart stores with a rollout planned to begin in the spring of 2021.

Through Western Union’s global cross-border, cross-currency platform reaching 200 countries and territories, Walmart customers will have the ability to move money to family and loved ones almost anywhere across the world. Customers will have the option of their money transfers being paid out in minutes across more than 550,000 retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, wallets or cards.

The collaboration between Walmart and Western Union continues the two companies’ long-standing commitment to provide further financial inclusion for customers.

