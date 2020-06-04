Sections
News

Western Union makes takeover offer for MoneyGram, Bloomberg claims

Thursday 4 June 2020 07:55 CET | News

Bloomberg.com has reported that Western Union has made a bid to buy Moneygram International, which would result in combining the two US-based remittance companies.

 

The report, citing a single unnamed source, stated Western Union has made a formal takeover offer amid a climate where traditional money transfer services are struggling to compete against startup fintechs that can provide low cost, cross border funds transfer without the need to go to a retail pickup location. 

According to Mobilepaymentstoday.com, MoneyGram has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, as stay-at-home orders forced it to close many locations around the world. Western Union reported it has started to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown, while digital remittances have risen sharply.


