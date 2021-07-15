|
News

Western Union launches direct-to-account transfers from UAE

Thursday 15 July 2021 15:00 CET | News

Money transfer service Western Union has announced the launch of direct to account payout transfers from the United Arab Emirates to the world.

This strategic collaboration with Al Fardan Exchange, financial service provider in the country, provides the opportunity for business practices that will enable end-to-end solutions for their combined customer base.

Consumers in the United Arab Emirates can now send up to USD 50.000 via their smartphones from wu.com or Western Union mobile app, funded from accounts, directly into bank accounts in many countries worldwide. They can also make direct transfers to bank accounts from Al Fardan Exchange retail locations in the UAE.


