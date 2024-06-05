Western Union expands collaboration with Tencent Financial Technology

As per the official announcement, customers worldwide can now send money from westernunion.com and Western Union’s app directly the receivers’ wallets and bank accounts based in China and available in WeChat.
The expanded collaboration underpins Western Union’s Evolve 25 strategy which aims to accelerate digital growth by providing more choice, accessibility and convenience for its customers when transferring money internationally.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions