Western Union and Mastercard extend strategic partnership

First, by integrating Mastercard Send, Western Union is augmenting payout possibilities for its US domestic money transfer receivers. This enables beneficiaries of Western Union transfers in the US to re-direct any US domestic transaction to a selected bank card. The service is available to load funds on any debit card network within the US.
Second, Western Union customers in 16 European markets will now have the option to leverage Mastercard Send to send money transfers, in near real time, directly to their receiver’s Mastercard debit card. The service is live with receive destinations including Russia, Turkey, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Croatia and Kosovo. More countries on both the send and receive sides will be added in the coming months of 2021 and 2022.
In addition, Mastercard will integrate into Western Union Business Solutions’ global network, to pay out funds for Mastercard’s Cross-Border Services, enhancing the offering to existing bank and trade network relationships.
