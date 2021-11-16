|
Western Union and Mastercard extend strategic partnership

Tuesday 16 November 2021 12:26 CET | News

US-based money transfer company Western Union has extended its partnership with Mastercard to integrate Mastercard’s Send and Cross-Border Services in Western Union’s platform.

First, by integrating Mastercard Send, Western Union is augmenting payout possibilities for its US domestic money transfer receivers. This enables beneficiaries of Western Union transfers in the US to re-direct any US domestic transaction to a selected bank card. The service is available to load funds on any debit card network within the US.

Second, Western Union customers in 16 European markets will now have the option to leverage Mastercard Send to send money transfers, in near real time, directly to their receiver’s Mastercard debit card. The service is live with receive destinations including Russia, Turkey, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Croatia and Kosovo. More countries on both the send and receive sides will be added in the coming months of 2021 and 2022.

In addition, Mastercard will integrate into Western Union Business Solutions’ global network, to pay out funds for Mastercard’s Cross-Border Services, enhancing the offering to existing bank and trade network relationships.


Keywords: Western Union, Mastercard, cross-border payments, money transfer, debit card, credit card, expansion, product upgrade
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
