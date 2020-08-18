Sections
Wells Fargo, Versatile Credit to deploy contactless self-service

Tuesday 18 August 2020 11:48 CET | News

Wells Fargo and Versatile Credit have announced they will begin deploying Versatile’s Snap Sign contactless self-service tech to participating Wells Fargo retail partners. 

Snap Sign is a patent-pending technology solution which blends traditional and digital signage to facilitate an instant, transition-to-mobile experience for shoppers anywhere in-store. It enables retailers to provide consumers with access to credit during their in-store shopping experience from the comfort and security of their own device. Snap Sign is the newest addition to Versatile Credit’s platform of in-store and online engagement points, including kiosks, tablets, ecommerce plugins, and remote sales tools.

What shoppers need to do is to point their smartphone camera at the Snap Sign signage to be instantly taken to a credit platform on their mobile device. A retailer’s customer can then input their personal information on the platform and transition that information to the credit application. Versatile’s platform transitions the applicant to secondary and tertiary providers if the applicant is initially denied, which ensures retailers can offer financing opportunities to customers across the FICO spectrum. Retailers can place Snap Sign signage throughout the store and empower their customers to approach the financing programme on their terms.


