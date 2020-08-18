Wells Fargo, Versatile Credit to deploy contactless self-service

Snap Sign is a patent-pending technology solution which blends traditional and digital signage to facilitate an instant, transition-to-mobile experience for shoppers anywhere in-store. It enables retailers to provide consumers with access to credit during their in-store shopping experience from the comfort and security of their own device. Snap Sign is the newest addition to Versatile Credit’s platform of in-store and online engagement points, including kiosks, tablets, ecommerce plugins, and remote sales tools.
What shoppers need to do is to point their smartphone camera at the Snap Sign signage to be instantly taken to a credit platform on their mobile device. A retailer’s customer can then input their personal information on the platform and transition that information to the credit application. Versatile’s platform transitions the applicant to secondary and tertiary providers if the applicant is initially denied, which ensures retailers can offer financing opportunities to customers across the FICO spectrum. Retailers can place Snap Sign signage throughout the store and empower their customers to approach the financing programme on their terms.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions