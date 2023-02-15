Subscribe
News

Wargaming partners Noda for instant payments

Wednesday 15 February 2023 14:34 CET | News

Instant transaction solutions provider Noda has announced a partnership with online game developer Wargaming to enable instant Open Banking payments in the gaming industry.

 

Following this collaboration, Wargaming players were given the option of choosing from a range of online payment solutions, including secure, direct account-to-account (A2A) payments to complete their purchase.

Online gaming payments and how the partnership falls into place

Based on the information provided in the announcement, starting from 7 November 2022, the need to enter a long, 16-digit card number and to search for the CVV code on the other side of the plastic card has been removed. In order to carry out a payment, all that Wargaming users currently have to do is select their bank out of more than 300 banks listed, thus being enabled to enjoy the game in a simple and convenient manner.

When commenting on the partnership, Igor Loktev, Head of Noda stated that they believe the company’s payment solution will benefit the gamers from a time perspective as well, enabling them to enjoy the gaming experience as opposed to having to spend time on having the payments completed.

Noda offering and past developments

The announcement details that in the recent year, the UK-based company with offices in Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, and Cyprus has advanced its instant payments solution, the Noda Pay button and, being a member of associations of the likes of ABTA, LCCI, Holland Fintech, Startin.LV and ITT, Noda is prepared to provide payment solutions to businesses of all types.

The fintech helps merchants with receiving direct bank payments from customers in the online space by leveraging Open Banking as an alternative to cards. Merchants have the option of implementing Open Banking payments in an expedited manner via Noda API, thus being able to make use of their intuitive UX, as well as decreased fees.

Furthermore, the announcement details that Noda’s service helps ensure a one-stop Open Banking payment solution in an easy, instant and secure manner, offering direct integration with banks in a majority of European countries, including Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, and the UK. What is more, as of now, integration is available for more than 300 banks, and the company is looking to provide extended service coverage, having already joined the Open Banking market in Canada and planning to enter Latin America by the end of 2023.

One of the company’s recent developments marks the November 2022 announcement, following which Noda launched direct payments in Europe through a collaboration with the Open Banking payments platform, Token.


More: Link


Industry Events

