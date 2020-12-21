|
Walmart reveals Carrier Pickup by FedEx service

Tuesday 22 December 2020 12:38 CET | News

Walmart has announced that customers can return items purchased online – shipped and sold by Walmart.com – without having to leave home. 

Via this service dubbed Carrier Pickup by FedEx, customers can schedule a return. This new return option is free, and here to stay beyond the holiday season. The company made it easy for customers who don’t have access to a printer to return items as well. While creating a return request on the Walmart App or Walmart.com one can simply select ‘Drop off at FedEx’ as the return method, get a return code/QR code, and take the packaged return along with the QR code to any FedEx Office location. A FedEx associate will scan the QR code, print a free return label, attach it to the box, and ship it back to Walmart.

Walmart is also making a few changes to the process for customers who still wish to return their items in-store:

  • No matter where customers bought the items – in-store, online or from a third-party vendor – customers can start their return online via the Walmart app or on Walmart.com. If customers don’t have a Walmart account, they can also type or click www.walmart.com/startreturn to save time in line and make returning at the store quick.

  • In many stores, an alternate location(s) within the store will be opened, to make returns and help maintain social distancing guidelines.

  • If a customer has purchased an item with a debit/credit card in-store, Walmart can look up the purchase at the register.


