Walmart reveals Carrier Pickup by FedEx service

Via this service dubbed Carrier Pickup by FedEx, customers can schedule a return. This new return option is free, and here to stay beyond the holiday season. The company made it easy for customers who don’t have access to a printer to return items as well. While creating a return request on the Walmart App or Walmart.com one can simply select ‘Drop off at FedEx’ as the return method, get a return code/QR code, and take the packaged return along with the QR code to any FedEx Office location. A FedEx associate will scan the QR code, print a free return label, attach it to the box, and ship it back to Walmart.
Walmart is also making a few changes to the process for customers who still wish to return their items in-store:
No matter where customers bought the items – in-store, online or from a third-party vendor – customers can start their return online via the Walmart app or on Walmart.com. If customers don’t have a Walmart account, they can also type or click www.walmart.com/startreturn to save time in line and make returning at the store quick.
In many stores, an alternate location(s) within the store will be opened, to make returns and help maintain social distancing guidelines.
If a customer has purchased an item with a debit/credit card in-store, Walmart can look up the purchase at the register.
