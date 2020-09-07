Sections
News

Walmart joins the Paymentus Instant Payment Network

Monday 7 September 2020 12:53 CET | News

Walmart and Paymentus have partnered to modernise how bills are paid in Walmart stores and in the Walmart app. 

According to the press release, Paymentus is trusted by businesses to power customer interaction management, bill presentment and payments through digital wallet, web, mobile, IVR, text, email, chat, voice assistant, point-of-sale, and agent assisted channels. The company’s fully unified platform utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to constantly improve interaction quality, maximise uptime, and reduce fraud for businesses around the globe, while serving customers regardless of where they prefer to interact and how they pay.

Furthermore, as part of the collaboration, Walmart has joined the Paymentus Instant Payment Network. The inclusion of Walmart to the Instant Payment Network extends Paymentus’ reach to 140 million US-based consumers who visit Walmart in person or online every week. 

Besides, Walmart joins PayPal and Amazon as strategic network partners to leverage Paymentus to enable bill payments across their ecosystems. 

More: Link


