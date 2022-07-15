Walmart expands online Spanish search capability

The discount giant Is expanding its Spanish language search capability on the company’s ecommerce website. The move follows the brand’s 2021 launch of a search translation tool on the website and in the mobile app, which enabled Spanish-speaking customers to search for commonly purchased items in their native tongue.
The enhanced Spanish translation solution uses natural language processing (NLP) to detect the language and translate queries to deliver what the retailer hopes to be an intuitive, seamless, and smooth customer shopping experience. Currently, Walmart translates over 600,000 of its most popular searched items into Spanish and continues to update its product database daily.
