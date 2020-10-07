|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Wallex, Currencycloud partner to spark additional collections opportunities for Asian customers

Wednesday 7 October 2020 14:50 CET | News

Wallex has expanded its partnership with Currencycloud to deliver a new range of collections services, using Currencycloud Spark, for their Asian customers in Singapore.

According to the press release, the partnership will provide the ability for Wallex’s Singapore and Hong Kong customers to collect funds in USD, GBP, and EUR via local payment channels, enabling them to expand and be more competitive in overseas markets. 

Previously, customers would need to use regional banks for these collections, or require international payments to be made, incurring as much as 1.5% foreign exchange charges, as well as conversion and payment fees for every transaction, making the process laborious and expensive.

However, by integrating Currencycloud Spark, Wallex customers will be able to hold these three currencies, and 11 others, simultaneously in a single account. Customers will receive the funds within minutes and can choose to hold, convert, withdraw, or make international payments when the time and rates suits them. 

Consequently, Wallex’s customers will save both time and money, while adding a level of convenience that will facilitate cross-border payments.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Wallex, Currencycloud, Currencycloud Spark, Singapore, local payment channels, international payments, foreign exchange, FX, cross-border payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like