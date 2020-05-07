Sections
News

Voxel's baVel integrates with Juniper to boos B2B travel payments

Friday 1 May 2020 10:55 CET | News

baVel, Voxel's electronic transaction platform in the travel sector, has been integrated with Juniper, a technology provider for the tourism industry, to boost B2B payments in the travel industry.

With this alliance, Juniper clients will be able to directly access the baVel payment service provider ecosystem that currently integrates more than a dozen electronic-payment service providers.

The baVel and Juniper systems have been connected for over 10 years, offering electronic invoice issuance and reception services. From now on, travel companies that use Juniper as their main booking engine will also have the possibility to directly access to payment providers such as Barclaycard, XanderPay, eNett, Wex, Kantox or American Express without having to develop integrations with each of them.

The use of baVel payment solutions has a direct impact on travel industry management. In the case of hotels, it automates payments and eliminates manual processing of cards, in addition to being able to link certain rates to low-cost payment solutions. Meanwhile, OTAs, bedbanks and travel agencies can access an ecosystem of multiple payment solutions with one single integration, eliminating costly payment reconciliation and recovering VAT internationally.

Furthermore, baVel's electronic payment services offer PCI Compliance in all the countries it operates in. Companies like W2M, Fastpayhotels and Portimar are already working with the integration between baVel and Juniper. baVel will also be integrated into Cangooroo, Juniper's booking engine.


More: Link


Keywords: Voxel, baVel, Juniper, B2B payments, travel, hospitality
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
