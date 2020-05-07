Voxel's baVel integrates with Juniper to boos B2B travel payments

baVel, Voxel's electronic transaction platform in the travel sector, has been integrated with Juniper, a technology provider for the tourism industry, to boost B2B payments in the travel industry.
With this alliance, Juniper clients will be able to directly access the baVel payment service provider ecosystem that currently integrates more than a dozen electronic-payment service providers.
The baVel and Juniper systems have been connected for over 10 years, offering electronic invoice issuance and reception services. From now on, travel companies that use Juniper as their main booking engine will also have the possibility to directly access to payment providers such as Barclaycard, XanderPay, eNett, Wex, Kantox or American Express without having to develop integrations with each of them.
The use of baVel payment solutions has a direct impact on travel industry management. In the case of hotels, it automates payments and eliminates manual processing of cards, in addition to being able to link certain rates to low-cost payment solutions. Meanwhile, OTAs, bedbanks and travel agencies can access an ecosystem of multiple payment solutions with one single integration, eliminating costly payment reconciliation and recovering VAT internationally.
Furthermore, baVel's electronic payment services offer PCI Compliance in all the countries it operates in. Companies like W2M, Fastpayhotels and Portimar are already working with the integration between baVel and Juniper. baVel will also be integrated into Cangooroo, Juniper's booking engine.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions