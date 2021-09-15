|
Voxel acquires Troove

Wednesday 15 September 2021 15:25 CET | News

Voxel has acquired Troovo to improve and consolidate its B2B payment solutions by integrating Troovo's technology into baVel Pay's payment platform. 

With this acquisition, baVel Pay incorporates two new functionalities: connectivity with GDSs and a decision engine, developed and patented by Troovo, which aims to optimise the management of electronic means of payment and eliminate all sources of friction in B2B payments derived from the current manual procedures.

Companies that manage their B2B payments through baVelPay can now leverage an automated process via Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Voxel now offers a full range of solutions through its baVel and baVel Pay platforms, capable of automating the end-to-end eBilling and payment cycle and completely digitising the processes of AP and AR teams.

Following this acquisition, baVel Pay expects to process around 6 million transactions, worth EUR 2.4 billion, by 2022 and to increase this figure tenfold over the next five years.


