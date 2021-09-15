Voxel acquires Troove

With this acquisition, baVel Pay incorporates two new functionalities: connectivity with GDSs and a decision engine, developed and patented by Troovo, which aims to optimise the management of electronic means of payment and eliminate all sources of friction in B2B payments derived from the current manual procedures.
Companies that manage their B2B payments through baVelPay can now leverage an automated process via Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
Voxel now offers a full range of solutions through its baVel and baVel Pay platforms, capable of automating the end-to-end eBilling and payment cycle and completely digitising the processes of AP and AR teams.
Following this acquisition, baVel Pay expects to process around 6 million transactions, worth EUR 2.4 billion, by 2022 and to increase this figure tenfold over the next five years.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions