VoPay partners with Plexflow to augment payments in the rental market

Wednesday 27 July 2022 13:52 CET | News

Canada-based fintech VoPay has joined hands with property management software provider Plexflow to simplify the rental process in Canada.

VoPay and Plexflow’s combined technology aim to allow property managers to focus on the service they provide rather than be bogged down by manual processes. With VoPay’s payment technology in place, property managers can verify available funds, facilitate instant rent collection, and streamline the onboarding process for tenants.

By managing all payment-related operations from a single portal instead of many, cash flow management and reconciliation becomes a much more fluid process. 

Property managers will benefit from complete transaction visibility and cash flow management, automated secure rent collection, fund verification prior to rental collection, preventing NSFs and time-consuming paperwork, automated rental payment reconciliations for rental payments, benefiting both tenant and landlord, and maintenance request management, all from one platform.

For tenants, the partnership brings an augmented onboarding process, electronic leases and renewals with multiple payment options, and automated, digital payments using their online banking system.


Keywords: partnership, digital onboarding, online payments, cash flow, reconciliation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Plexflow, VoPay
Countries: Canada
