|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Vodafone Qatar, Commercial Bank partner to offer BNPL option

Thursday 11 February 2021 13:04 CET | News

Vodafone Qatar has partnered with Commercial Bank (CB) to offer its ‘Buy Now Pay Later' instalment plan, enabling customers to purchase devices such as smartphones, mobile WiFi devices, and accessories and pay later in monthly instalments.

Customers who hold a CB credit card will be able to purchase the device of their choice with the option to pay back the credit card in monthly instalments over three, six, or 12 months.

Customers can avail the instalment plan at the Vodafone stores located in Doha Festival City, Villaggio, Landmark, City Center, Mall of Qatar, The Pearl, Furrousiya, Industrial Area, Wakra, LuLu D Ring, LuLu Gharaffa, and Kharatiyat.

The instalment plan option can also be availed after a purchase was made via the ‘CB Easy Pay' option in the CB mobile app.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Vodafone Qatar, Commercial Bank, partnership, buy-now-pay-later, Qatar, Middle East, instalments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Qatar
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like