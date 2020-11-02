|
News

Visa to develop financial literacy web game for the Malaysian youth

Monday 2 November 2020 14:08 CET | News

Visa has announced the development of a financial web game that aims to educate young Malaysians on how to make informed financial decisions.

Derived from the international code for the Malaysian Ringgit, Mind Your Ringgit is a one-year, simulation-based game where players will have to make financial decisions based on real life scenarios. The game incorporates a variety of financial themes such as digital payments, financial scams, insurance, and investments.

The financial literacy efforts are driven by the Financial Education Network and are co-chaired by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia. Mind Your Ringgit will be made available to the public in early 2021.


Keywords: Visa, Malaysia, Asia, financial literacy, product launch, Mind Your Ringgit, Financial Education Network, Bank Negara Malaysia, Securities Commission Malaysia
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Malaysia
