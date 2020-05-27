Visa supports Pay.UK to deliver Request to Pay pilot

The announcement comes as Request to Pay is set to launch commercially later in 2020. Request to Pay is a messaging service intended to settle transactions between businesses, organisations, and individuals. In addition, it is designed to complement existing payment infrastructure and will sit alongside other UK billing and payment methods when launched.
The service enables billers to directly request funds rather than sending traditional invoices. For each request, receivers are asked whether they would like to pay in full or in part, request an extension, communicate directly with the biller, or decline to pay.
Throughout the pilot, Visa tested over 100 biller and consumer use cases, and over 40 exceptions, leveraging payment initiation channels.
