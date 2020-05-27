Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa supports Pay.UK to deliver Request to Pay pilot

Wednesday 27 May 2020 14:08 CET | News

Visa has announced its support for Pay.UK after facilitating the first Request to Pay message sent and received using Pay.UK’s standards.

The announcement comes as Request to Pay is set to launch commercially later in 2020. Request to Pay is a messaging service intended to settle transactions between businesses, organisations, and individuals. In addition, it is designed to complement existing payment infrastructure and will sit alongside other UK billing and payment methods when launched.

The service enables billers to directly request funds rather than sending traditional invoices. For each request, receivers are asked whether they would like to pay in full or in part, request an extension, communicate directly with the biller, or decline to pay.

Throughout the pilot, Visa tested over 100 biller and consumer use cases, and over 40 exceptions, leveraging payment initiation channels.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, Pay.UK, Request to Pay, transaction, payments, UK, invoice, invoicing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like