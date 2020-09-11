|
Visa, PayPal expand partnership, powering faster access to funds around the globe

Friday 11 September 2020 12:41 CET | News

Visa and PayPal have extended their global partnership, enabling real-time access to funds for consumers and small businesses that are sending or receiving money via PayPal, Venmo, or Xoom.

According to the press release, this collaboration expands PayPal’s Instant Transfer service, which leverages Visa Direct for real-time payment capabilities to global markets, and enables fast domestic and cross-border digital payments. The expansion follows the successful launch of the Instant Transfer service across North America and other markets in APAC and Europe.

Moreover, through Visa’s collaboration with PayPal, eligible PayPal, Braintree, iZettle and Hyperwallet merchants will be able to access their money quickly and efficiently, eliminating the need for paper-based processes that can delay quick access to funds.

Overall, the partnership programme will be rolled out globally over the coming months of 2020, with a particular focus on expanding the reseller capabilities, new use cases, and enabling new markets around the globe.


