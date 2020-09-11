Visa, PayPal expand partnership, powering faster access to funds around the globe

According to the press release, this collaboration expands PayPal’s Instant Transfer service, which leverages Visa Direct for real-time payment capabilities to global markets, and enables fast domestic and cross-border digital payments. The expansion follows the successful launch of the Instant Transfer service across North America and other markets in APAC and Europe.
Moreover, through Visa’s collaboration with PayPal, eligible PayPal, Braintree, iZettle and Hyperwallet merchants will be able to access their money quickly and efficiently, eliminating the need for paper-based processes that can delay quick access to funds.
Overall, the partnership programme will be rolled out globally over the coming months of 2020, with a particular focus on expanding the reseller capabilities, new use cases, and enabling new markets around the globe.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions